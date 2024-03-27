Joe Lieberman, former US senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82

article

Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator and vice presidential nominee, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 82.

Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, the statement said.

The former Connecticut senator was on the 2000 Democratic ticket along with Al Gore.

The Democrat-turned-independent was never shy about veering from the party line.

Lieberman's independent streak and especially his needling of Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential contest rankled many Democrats, the party he aligned with in the Senate. Yet his support for gay rights, civil rights, abortion rights and environmental causes at times won him the praise of many liberals over the years.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.