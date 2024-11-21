Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend, her son in Kyle is facing more charges

A Kyle man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attacking her and her son is facing more charges.

Kyle police initially arrested John Albiter, 25, shortly after that incident in July and charged him with assault family violence.

After further investigation, police arrested him again on Nov. 7, and charged him with burglary, sexual assault, injury to a child, and harassment.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged for assaulting ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old

John Albiter, 25

Now, new charges include: sexual assault of a child, giving alcohol to a minor, and another burglary.

Police said the additional charges are related to an incident that happened on Nov. 7.

Albiter remains in custody.