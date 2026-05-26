Cornyn pledges Republican ticket support after bitter loss to Paxton in Senate race

The Brief Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was trounced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a hotly contested runoff election for the Republican nomination. In his concession speech, Cornyn pledged to support the Republican ticket despite the loss. Paxton now faces Texas State Rep. James Talarico in November’s general election.



Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said he will support the Republican ticket despite his loss to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the party’s nomination.

What we know:

Paxton’s win was evident early on, as the results came in after Texas polls closed at 7 p.m. By 8:30 p.m. Paxton had more than 60% of the vote to Cornyn’s under 40%.

What they're saying:

"I’ve spent most of my time in the Senate building the Republican party in Texas, and in the U.S. Senate, and I’ve always supported the Republican ticket," Corny said during his concession speech in Austin on Tuesday night. "And I intend to do so again in this general election."

Cornyn, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002, touted his accomplishments and quoted the Bible during his speech.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) delivers his concession speech in Austin, Texas, on May 26, 2026.

"A scripture verse comes to mind, as well, where the Apostle Paul said, ‘I’ve fought the good fight, I’ve finished the race and I’ve kept the faith.’"

Paxton thanked Cornyn for his years of public service for Texas during his victory speech in Plano.

What's next:

Paxton will now face Texas State Rep. James Talarico during the general election in November.