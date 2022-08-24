Johnny Depp to appear as Moonman at MTV's upcoming Video Music Awards

article

Johnny Depp is expected to make a surprise appearance as a Moonman at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, marking another step in his professional comeback since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital the VMA's have been in talks with Depp, 59, to dress up as the award program's Moonman mascot — recently renamed a Moonperson — for the Aug. 28 broadcast. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is no stranger to the cable television network. He has won five MTV Movie Awards, including best comedic performance in "Benny & Joon" and best villain in the musical "Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

This is the latest development in Depp's post-trial resurgence. He inked a seven-figure deal with Dior to continue as the face of the French fashion house's fragrance Sauvage.

Depp also has two new movie projects in the works. He's returning to the big screen to play King Louis XV in the French film "Jeanne Du Barry."

He will also direct his first movie in nearly three decades alongside Al Pacino for the project "Modi," a film based on the life of Italian-born painter and sculptor Amadeo Modigliani.

Last month, Depp’s debut art collection, "Friends & Heroes," sold out within hours on the website of Castle Fine Art Gallery.

The 780 prints featuring pop art-style portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards flew off the shelves, earning the actor millions.

Depp’s star has been on the rise since a Virginia jury found that Heard had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and awarded him $10.35 million in damages .

The six-week trial appears to have restored Depp’s reputation after Heard had accused him of physical and sexual abuse, allegations rejected by the jury. In a minor victory, Heard won $2 million in her counterclaim.

The warring exes, who have been viciously battling in court and the tabloids since their 2016 divorce, are both appealing the verdict.

Representatives for Heard and Depp did not return requests for comment.

