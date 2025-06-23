Johnson City attempted child abduction suspect identified; warrant issued for her arrest

The Brief Johnson City police released the identity of the person of interest Lindsey Jo Walker is wanted for kidnapping On June 16, Walker attempted to kidnap two children in Johnson City



Johnson City police have identified the woman being investigated in an attempted abduction of two children.

Both children are safe, police said.

Who is the suspect?

What they're saying:

Johnson City police said they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Jo Walker.

A warrant has been issued for kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

If you have any information on Walker's whereabouts, call the Blanco County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (830) 868-7104. Police said if you see Walker, do not approach her.

What happened in Johnson City?

The backstory:

Johnson City PD posted on Facebook about the incident on June 16 at around 9 p.m.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of North Winters Furr in Johnson City.

One child was able to escape and run to safety.

The second child was taken by the suspect to a gas station off of US 281. The child's father was notified, and he was able to safely recover the child.

The suspect fled from the scene.