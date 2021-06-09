Joint Base San Antonio Lackland: Search on for gunman after active shooter lockdown

Military officials said Joint Base San Antonio Lackland is still on lockdown as they investigate an active shooter situation.



The base tweeted Wednesday that a shooting seemed to have happened outside the Valley Hi Gate, prompting the lockdown around 12:25 CT.



Authorities said no injuries were reported but they are clearing the area as they search for the shooters.

The base previously posted on Twitter a warning about an active shooter.



"Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN," the base wrote on Twitter.

According to FOX 29, the base sent out an alert to personnel.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

