400-year-old tree in Kyle soon to be relocated; city approves nearly $1M for the project

The Brief 400-year-old tree in Kyle to be relocated about a quarter mile north of its current location Project is expected to cost nearly a million dollars Group is also pushing for changes to city's current tree ordinance



A 400-year-old tree, known to some as Porter Oak, and to others as Jolene, will soon be relocated in Kyle. The price tag is nearly a million dollars.

What we know:

"It’s very well known, it’s definitely one of the oldest," Dakotah Norton with Kyle Trees said.

The city estimates the tree off Old Stage Coach Road in Kyle is centuries old.

"It is just a beautiful tree, it’s in great health," Norton said.

When the city presented a plan to cut the tree down in order to improve the road, a group of community members were up in arms. One lady physically protested.

"She actually climbed up into the branches of the tree and refused to come down until the city promised to save the tree," Norton said.

After a couple of hours, Norton said the mayor pro tem said he would.

In February, the Kyle City Council voted to relocate the tree about a quarter mile north, adjacent to the Six Creeks subdivision. The city has approved nearly a million dollars for the pre-treatment, tree relocation, and aftercare with additional costs for road restoration, a water valve installation, and to help create a park to surround the tree in its new location.

Norton said their fight on this project is about more than just this tree. They said they want to save more and they are pushing for changes to the city’s current tree ordinance.

"What we would like to see is strict enforcement. If a developer comes in and cuts down a certain number of trees, they should have to pay very high mitigation costs per tree that go to only planting more trees but improving the whole situation for wildlife, ecological functions of the area," Norton said.

The current penalty for violations of the ordinance is $2,000 with additional fines for each tree removed and each day the violation exists.

"We don’t need to continue cutting down these trees by the dozen just to build another slab of concrete," Norton said.

What's next:

The tree is expected to be moved before the new year. Once it is, the city said they will spend about two years continuing to monitor and take care of it.