Jon Wysocki, drummer and founding member of Staind, dies at 53

Jon Wysocki, the drummer and founding member of the rock band Staind, has died, according to the band’s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account. He was 53 years old.

Wysocki died on May 18 "surrounded by family and friends," according to the Lydia’s Castle Instagram account. Lydia’s Castle is another rock band that hails from Nashville, Tenn., which Wysocki joined in 2021.

While the official cause of his death has yet to be revealed, a Facebook post shared by Lydia’s Castle band member, Shawna Hornbeck, said that Wysocki was admitted to the ICU after he was "having issues with his liver."

FILE - Drummer Jon Wysocki from the band Staind performs at Fuse's IMX Studios in Midtown Manhattan Dec. 05, 2003 in New York City. (Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.