Jonestown police close Lake Travis over safety concern, recovery efforts

Jonestown police said Lake Travis was closed Saturday morning because of ongoing recovery efforts and safety concerns.

In Travis County, nine people have died as a result of flooding over the July 4 weekend. Four people are still missing as of Friday night.

What we know:

In a post on social media, police said the lake was closed by a court order.

"We urge everyone to respect the closure for your safety, the safety of others, and to protect the safety of recovery crews," police said on Facebook.

The court order closes the lake to all recreational, commercial and navigational use of Lake Travis.

Police said violations of the order can result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

What we don't know:

Jonestown police did not say when they expect the lake to reopen.