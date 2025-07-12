Kerr County flood deaths surpass 100 as search for missing continues

The Brief Kerrville officials said more than 100 people have been killed as a result of July 4 flooding. More than 170 are still missing. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the area Friday meeting with families and surveying the damage.



The death toll in Kerr County, Texas climbed above 100 Friday night as recovery operations continued in the county on a day when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured the damage left behind by July 4 flash flooding.

The July 4 flooding has killed at least 129 people in Central Texas and more than 170 people are missing.

Officials in Kerrville said they will not hold a news conference on Saturday.

"Victim recovery operations continue and additional resources from local, state and federal partners continue to deploy to Kerr County as mission efforts become more technical," the city of Kerrville said Friday night.

Trump visits Kerrville

President Trump met with first responders and officials Friday afternoon surveying flood damage along the Guadalupe River.

What they're saying:

"The first lady and I are here in Texas to express the love and support and the anguish of our entire nation in the aftermath of this really horrific and deadly flood," Trump said.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for relief for Kerr County.

"My administration is doing everything in its power to help Texas," Trump said. "And I can tell you that, and the governor will be the first to tell you that, when the request was made for the emergency funds, Kristi, I think we gave it within about two minutes, maybe less. And they had everything they needed."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the Coast Guard and Border Patrol "amazing" resources that responded to the flooding.

"And we've had over 700 different FEMA employees and volunteers here as well that are engaged," Noem said. "And so all of your assets that you have as a federal government are deployed to help this community restore, but also to heal."

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 103 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least nine deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported eight deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and four in Travis County.

