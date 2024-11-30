2 dead, 1 airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Jonestown

The Brief Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Jonestown. They were pronounced dead at the scene, says ATCEMS. A third person was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center.



Two people are dead after a crash in Jonestown on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pecan Drive and FM 1431 near Evergreen Drive and Main Street around 4 p.m. Nov. 30.

ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 1 responded to the two-car crash with three people involved. One of them was pinned in their vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., ATCEMS reported two people had been pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was airlifted by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.