2 dead, 1 airlifted after two-vehicle crash in Jonestown
JONESTOWN, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash in Jonestown on Saturday evening.
The crash happened at the intersection of Pecan Drive and FM 1431 near Evergreen Drive and Main Street around 4 p.m. Nov. 30.
ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 1 responded to the two-car crash with three people involved. One of them was pinned in their vehicle.
Around 4:30 p.m., ATCEMS reported two people had been pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was airlifted by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
The Source: Information in this report came from Nov. 30 posts by ATCEMS on X (formerly Twitter).