Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2023 Southeast Austin shooting

A man arrested in a deadly 2023 shooting in Southeast Austin was convicted.

Jorge Flores Duran, 62, was charged with the murder of 54-year-old Isaias Martinez in August 2023.

Austin police said on August 8, 2023, officers responded to a shooting on Lee Drive near Hoeke Lane, close to the airport.

Officers found Martinez dead at the scene. Flores-Duran said the two had got into an argument and admitted to shooting Martinez.

Flores-Duran pleaded guilty to the murder in September 2024 before jury selection for his trial was set to begin.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.