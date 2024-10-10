Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2023 Southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A man arrested in a deadly 2023 shooting in Southeast Austin was convicted.
Jorge Flores Duran, 62, was charged with the murder of 54-year-old Isaias Martinez in August 2023.
Austin police said on August 8, 2023, officers responded to a shooting on Lee Drive near Hoeke Lane, close to the airport.
Officers found Martinez dead at the scene. Flores-Duran said the two had got into an argument and admitted to shooting Martinez.
Flores-Duran pleaded guilty to the murder in September 2024 before jury selection for his trial was set to begin.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.