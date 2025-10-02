Kyle man accused of defrauding car buyers on social media: sheriff

The Brief Kyle man arrested, behind bars for allegedly defrauding buyers on social media Joseph Browning was under investigation for fraudulent sales, purchases of vehicles for several years He had also had his dealership license revoked



A Kyle man is behind bars after he allegedly defrauded people through social media platforms after losing his dealership license.

What we know:

49-year-old Joseph Browning was arrested on Sept. 22 following a yearlong joint investigation between the Hays County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS.

HCSO says that he was under investigation for fraudulently selling and buying vehicles over several years. His license to operate a dealership had already been revoked, but investigators learned he had continued selling and buying vehicles through social media, including Facebook Marketplace.

He was arrested while leaving his auto repair business on Rohde Road in unincorporated Kyle.

Joseph Browning

The charges

Browning faces the following charges:

5 counts of third-degree felony forgery of a governmental instrument

3 counts of state-jail felony forgery of a financial instrument

1 count of first-degree felony theft of $300,000 or more

1 count of third-degree felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000

1 count of state-jail felony injury to a child with reckless bodily injury

1 count of third-degree felony injury to a child with intentional bodily injury

He is currently in custody at the Hays County Jail on a collective bond of $1,023,000 for the above charges and one additional case, says the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

What you can do:

Hays County residents who believe they have been a victim in a similar incident, particularly who have experienced titling issues following a motor vehicle purchase are encouraged to make a report and request that report be forwarded to the Auto Theft Unit, says the sheriff's office.

Anonymous reports and tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or online.