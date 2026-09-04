Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting off-duty police officer in San Marcos

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The Brief A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting an off-duty police officer in San Marcos He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for pulling a gun out on a married couple at a restaurant Hays County officials provided evidence of the shooting, the assault and a drunk driving crash



A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting an off-duty police officer in San Marcos in 2023.

The backstory:

Joseph Sifuentes, 25, was sentenced for the offense of aggravated assault against a public servant in connection with a 2023 shooting in San Marcos.

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Sifuentes entered a guilty plea and let the court decide his sentence.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for a separate offense, in which he pulled a gun out on a married couple at a restaurant.

What did Joseph Sifuentes do?

Big picture view:

Off-duty officer shooting in San Marcos

The incident happened in the early morning hours of August 26, 2023.

Sifuentes shot and seriously injured an off-duty police officer at an apartment complex in San Marcos.

The officer approached Sifuentes on a playground to warn him about being too loud. Sifuentes became aggressive, pulled a gun on the officer, and shot him in the arm.

The officer did survive their injuries.

Drunk driving crash in Austin

During the same hearing, there was also evidence of Sifuentes driving while intoxicated in June 2023.

Officials said he drove intoxicated to Austin with several passengers and ran a red light before crashing into another car, injuring several people.

Sifuentes fled the scene of the crash and flashed a gun at a bystander.

Assault at restaurant

More evidence showed that Sifuentes committed assault at a restaurant in August 2023.

Officials said Sifuentes pulled a gun on a married couple who were waiting for a table at a restaurant.

The shooting of the officer happened just over a week later.

What they're saying:

"We’d like to thank the law enforcement officer for his bravery, as well as those who traveled here to testify," Assistant District Attorney Katie Arnold said. "Sifuentes’s ongoing violent behavior demonstrated that the only way the community can be kept safe from him is through a lengthy prison sentence."