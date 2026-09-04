Labor Day travel: Texas gas prices jump nearly $1 from last summer

The Brief As millions of people hit the road for their final summer getaway, they’re going to face a sharp increase in gas prices from last Labor Day. According to AAA, gas prices in Texas are nearly a $1 higher than the same time last year. Despite the increase, Texas gas prices are trending below the national average.



Millions of people are taking to the highways this Labor Day weekend for their final getaway of the summer, but those road trips are going to cost more this year.

What we know:

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Texas is $3.68 as of Friday. That is up about 5 cents from last week and up about 8 cents from last month. Compared to the same time last year, Texas drivers will pay about 92 cents more.

For diesel prices, there’s even more sticker shock. AAA data shows the current average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Texas is $5.46. That is up $2.25 cents from the same time last year.

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Where’s the cheapest gas in Texas?

Big picture view:

The lowest average gas prices in Texas are concentrated in the eastern part of the state, according to AAA.

Western Texas has the most expensive gas in the state, with prices in Brewster County averaging $4.43 per gallon.

In this photo illustration, a gas pump is filling up a vehicle at a Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Texas below national average

Dig deeper:

Despite the hiked gas prices in Texas, the statewide average is below the national average of $4.14. That is 94 cents higher than last year.