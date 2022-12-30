Police searching for man who shot Bryan PD officer, stole patrol car

article

Bryan police are looking for a man who they say shot an officer in the line of duty.

44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang with Texas license plate number RMH3615. It's missing the front grill and headlights.

Herrin was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with white lettering and camouflage pants.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office says Spur 231 at Old Hearne Road and Mumford Benchly Road is closed while law enforcement search the area.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes and residents in the area are asked to shelter in place and notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity.

It started on Dec. 29 at 11:21 p.m. when an officer was conducting a traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue in Bryan.

Police say Herrin continued to drive for a short time before getting out of the car and running.

When the officer ran after him, police say the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer and at least one bullet him them.

Police say the officer didn't return any gunfire toward the suspect.

That's when police say the suspect went back to the patrol car and stole it, fleeing the scene.

The patrol vehicle was found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Right now, officers from multiple agencies are trying to find Herrin.

The officer has been transported to St. Joseph Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

If you see Herrin or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.