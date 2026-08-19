Judge halts Big Bend National Park border wall project for now

The Brief A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security over construction of a border wall in Big Bend National Park. The judge said the order is in effect until a hearing that has been scheduled for Aug. 28. The project gained attention after images and video posted on social media showed heavy equipment being used to carve through parts of the park.



A federal judge has temporarily stopped construction of a border wall in Big Bend National Park.

What we know:

According to Texas state Sen. Ronald Gutierrez, the temporary restraining order is in effect until a hearing on the issue that has been scheduled for Aug. 28 in San Antonio.

The project gained attention after images and video posted on social media showed heavy equipment being used to carve through parts of the picturesque landscape of the park. That prompted tribal and environmental groups to file lawsuits to stop construction.

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What they're saying:

"The Department of Homeland Security has already bulldozed this pristine land to an unrecognizable pulp," Gutierrez said in a statement. "The Trump administration is spending $1.7 billion of our tax dollars to destroy this park and its natural wonder in an area where there are virtually no border crossings. This stops now."

CBP chief pauses border wall work in Big Bend

The other side:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said Monday that he has paused the project while he conducts an on-the-ground review.

CBP has maintained that the work does not involve construction of a 30-foot border wall. Scott previously said the project includes a new access road, improvements to existing roads, detection technology and vehicle barriers in limited locations.

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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that federal officials committed to not build a physical wall or fence in the park during conversations he has had with them. He said federal officials understand there are other ways to secure the park, including technology and personnel. He also said there are other stretches of the Texas-Mexico border with more crossings where a wall is more urgently needed.