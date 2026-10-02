Operation “Protect Our Parks”: 4 arrested on drug, gun charges

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The Brief 4 men arrested as part of coordinated investigative operation Charges include delivery of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having marijuana in a drug-free zone Police seized multiple firearms, 141 grams of various drugs and 9 pounds of marijuana



The Austin Police Department has arrested four people as part of a coordinated investigative operation in the Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool areas.

Big picture view:

APD says that in response to an increase in criminal activity, citizen complaints, and calls for service in the "free use" area near Barton Springs Pool, it collected and analyzed crime data from Jan. 1 through June 9 of this year.

Reported incidents included aggravated robbery, burglary of a vehicle, narcotics, and suspicious persons calls.

The South Metro Tactical Unit conducted coordinated operations in the Zilker Park area in August and September to identify suspects.

On Sept. 24, APD arrested four people on existing arrest warrants and filed additional charges based on "criminal activity observed during the operation."

By the numbers:

APD arrested four people on multiple charges and seized a number of guns and different types of drugs.

Andre Bailey, 32

Andre Bailey (Austin Police Department)

Bailey is facing five counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Bailey has a court appearance on Nov. 6. He has been ordered to stay away from Barton Springs Pool, not possess any firearms or ammunition, or have any contact with Cox or Vera.

Reginald Williams, 38

Reginald Williams (Austin Police Department)

Williams is facing three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Williams has a court date set for Nov. 6 and his bond conditions are to stay away from Zilker Park and have no new arrests or offenses.

As of Oct. 2, he is in the Travis County Jail.

Christopher Cox, 34

Christopher Cox (Austin Police Department)

Cox is facing two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Cox has a court date set for Nov. 6 and his bond conditions are to stay away from the Barton Springs Pool area and have no contact with his co-defendant.

Mark Vara, 33

Mark Vara (Austin Police Department)

Vara is facing one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Vara has a court date set for Nov. 6 and his bond conditions are to stay away from the Zilker Park area and have no contact with his co-defendant Bailey.

(Austin Police Department)

APD seized:

6 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition

An adjustable propane blowtorch gun

About 9 pounds of marijuana

About 51 grams, or 1.8 ounces, of cocaine

About 20 grams, or 0.71 ounces, of Xanax

About 13 grams, or 0.46 ounces, of methamphetamines

About 55 grams, or 1.94 ounces, of psylocibin

About 2 grams, or 0.07 ounces, of LSD

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.