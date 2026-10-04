Lago Vista police officer dies while off duty: city officials

article

The Brief A Lago Vista police officer died on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Officials have not released a cause of death. The officer was suspended from duty at the time of his death.



An officer with the Lago Vista Police Department died last week while off duty, officials said.

What we know:

Brandon Carey passed away on Wednesday outside of Lago Vista city limits, the city said in a statement released on Oct. 4. Authorities did not provide a cause of death.

Dig deeper:

Records show Carey was a patrol sergeant for the police department.

City officials said he was suspended from duty at the time of his death due to a pending criminal investigation being conducted by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any further details regarding the nature of the allegations against Carey.

"The City will not discuss confidential investigative information or speculate about the circumstances of his death," the city said in its statement.

What they're saying:

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into Carey's death.

Mental health resources are being provided for employees of the Lago Vista Police Department, according to city officials.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carey family, the employees of the Lago Vista Police Department, and our community," officials said.