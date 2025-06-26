'Jugging' crime will now become a felony in Texas

The Brief Jugging will now become a felony in Texas starting Sept. 1 Jugging is the act of following a person from a bank or ATM with the intent to steal the funds at another location from the victim's vehicle An attorney said new legislation is necessary but may face challenges in the courtroom



A popular crime called jugging will become a felony offense starting in September.

What is jugging?

The backstory:

"You hope that it does decrease the frequency of this criminal activity," says Austin attorney Sam Bassett.

Lawmakers are cracking down on jugging, a trending crime across the state of Texas.

"It'll be interesting to see how it develops over the next year or two, whether these cases are publicized and prosecuted," says Bassett.

House bill 1902 was signed into law on Friday, making jugging a state jail felony effective September 1.

Jugging is the act of following a person from a bank or ATM with the intent to steal the funds at another location from the victim's vehicle.

Austin attorney Sam Bassett says the new legislation is necessary but may face challenges in the courtroom.

"The prosecution of merely following somebody from an ATM is going to be a little tricky, because how do you prove that they were following them for the purpose of committing a crime. If they don't come near them or if they don't actually communicate with them," says Bassett.

Jugging could also be enhanced to a third or first-degree felony based on the severity of the crime.

"I think obviously a robbery after following you from an ATM has just got to be a terrifying incident. I think it makes sense to enhance that robbery up to a larger possibility of prison, a longer possibility of prison than a regular robbery," says Bassett.

The crime carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines or even life in prison if it becomes a first-degree felony.

"You're just hoping this has a deterrent effect in society in general and people quit using these ATM situations as opportunities," says Bassett.

Prior to the new legislation, juggers were charged with burglary or robbery.