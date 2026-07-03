July 4th: Austin celebration preview, safety tips

The Brief The City of Austin is getting ready for its July 4th celebration At Auditorium Shores, the morning portion on Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The afternoon portion will start at 4:30 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m. There will be music, food, drinks, and plenty of activities for all ages. It is a free event



The City of Austin is preparing for its "Star-Spangled Fest" Fourth of July celebration.

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The backstory:

Friday morning, crews were setting up at Auditorium Shores.

The morning portion on Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The afternoon portion will start at 4:30 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m.

There will be music, food, drinks, and plenty of activities for all ages.

It's a free event. The city estimates past celebrations have drawn about 70,000 people.

"It's in its 49th year so we know it's important to the city. We know it is important to bring all different Austinites together," Teri Smart, producer of the Star-Spangled Fest, said.

The grand finale will include a drone show and fireworks show, with 2,500 blasts going off.

"The symphony will be playing, there will be a drone show celebrating the last 250 years of travel evolution, so a little different spin on the 250th for America. And then the fireworks will go off, so it's just going to be one thing after the other," Smart said.

DPS Statewide Enforcement

If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may see more state troopers on the highways. Texas DPS is cracking down on speeding, DWIs, and distracted driving.

DPS expects more people on the roads for America's 250th anniversary celebrations, plus World Cup events in Dallas and Houston.

"We know there's going to be increased traffic, so we're going to increase our presence on the highways and make sure everybody's safe, and we can get everybody home safely," Sgt. Billy Ray with Texas DPS said.

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement campaign, DPS issued more than 64,241 citations and warnings, including 5,042 for speeding; 1,632 for no insurance; and more than 398 for individuals without seat belts or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 277 people on DWI charges and 281 people for other felony charges.

Make sure your car is working well before you hit the road. Plan your route, and don't drive distracted. If you see someone who might be intoxicated on the road, call law enforcement.

Boating safety

If you're going to be out on the water, be mindful of your safety as well.

FOX 7 caught up with some boaters getting an early start to celebrating the Fourth of July at the Loop 360 boat ramp.

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"It's just like driving. Be defensive. You know, watch out for all the other people because there's some crazy a** people out there, sorry, there's some crazy people out there," Darwin German said.

"Please don't drink and drive. Please be safe out there. Look out for others too, and not only for others, but for yourself as well, be safe," Manuela Atilano said.