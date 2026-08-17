Inmate dies at Hays County Jail; investigation underway

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death at Hays County Jail Officials say an inmate was found non-responsive during routine checks on August 16



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the death of an inmate at the Hays County Jail.

The backstory:

HCSO says that on August 16, at around 3:26 a.m., an inmate was discovered non-responsive during routine checks.

EMS was called and CPR was administered, but the inmate was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace.

The inmate was in a cell alone and no foul play is suspected.

HCSO says that a prior check had been conducted at 3:12 a.m. and the inmate appeared normal.

The preliminary investigation suggests the inmate died from natural causes.

What's next:

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time until next of kin is notified.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and an internal investigation is being conducted by the Hays County Sheriff's Office of Professional Responsibility.