July 4th celebrations can stress pets out, here's how to avoid it

Loud noises can trigger a pet's nervous system causing a flight response, which is why pets run away on July 4th.

Celebrations can be stress-free if you plan. Dr. Brianna Armstrong at Firehouse Animal Health Center in Austin, TX has tips:

Keep pets in a room without windows during fireworks. Keep the room dark for cats. Turn on Dog Radio for your pups.

Keep pets at a safe distance if you’re setting off fireworks or sparklers at home. Dogs’ and cats’ hearing is sensitive. Loud bands may damage their ears. Also, we don’t want dogs to fetch lit fireworks, which can cause serious burns or death.