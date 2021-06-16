July 4th fireworks show to be held in San Gabriel Park

The City of Georgetown says that the Georgetown Sertoma Club's 38th annual Family July 4 Celebration will look different this year.

The club will have a free fireworks display at dusk Sunday, July 4 in San Gabriel Park, but the parade and other usually-included festivities have been canceled due to COVID-19.

"Several months ago, a joint decision was made by the City of Georgetown and the Georgetown Sertoma Club not to hold this year's festivities in San Gabriel Park due to COVID," Club President Lauri Tulloch said. "Since then, we have seen improved conditions. It’s much too late for the necessary planning of events, but we are thrilled to be able to provide the fireworks show."

The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the McMaster Athletic Fields on North College Street. Fireworks can be viewed from San Gabriel Park, VFW Park, and other areas in Georgetown. The city says that the best entrance to San Gabriel Park for the event will be via Morrow Street on North Austin Avenue.

Residents are asked to not bring dogs to the July 4 event.

Parking

There is limited parking in San Gabriel Park. Attendees can also park at Georgetown High School and carpool to San Gabriel Park. Limited handicapped parking is available in the designated area on the south side of San Gabriel Park.

Both the McMaster Fields parking lot and the Parks and Recreation Administration parking lot at North College Street and W.L. Walden Drive will be closed on July 4 due to their proximity to the fireworks fall zone.

College Street and McMaster Fields closure

Due to the fireworks fall zone, North College Street will be closed Sunday, July 4, from about 9-11 p.m. between the traffic circle and Holly Street. Parking, standing or sitting along that segment of North College Street will not be permitted during this time.

The McMaster Athletic Fields will be closed all day Sunday, July 4.

Personal fireworks prohibited

By city ordinance, fireworks are not allowed in the city limits of Georgetown or within 5,000 feet of the city limits, unless they are used in a permitted display authorized by the Georgetown Fire Department.

This area outside city limits includes, but is not limited to, the neighborhoods of Cedar Hollow, Crystal Knoll, Escalera, Fountainwood, Indian Creek, Logan Ranch Road, Lost Rivers, Oak Crest, Olde Oak Estates, Serenada, Shady Oaks, Turtle Bend, and Woodland Park, and areas along D.B Wood Road.

Violations can lead to fines of up to $2,000 per firework.

Residents are advised to make sure their dogs are secure inside their homes, particularly during the evenings of the holiday weekend. The city says that Georgetown animal control officers pick up several loose dogs around the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays, many of whom are never reunited with their owners.