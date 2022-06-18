Juneteenth celebrations held in East Austin aim to bring people together

Juneteenth celebrations kicked off this weekend with a parade and park festival taking place in East Austin.

This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. It is a day meant to celebrate the day slaves were emancipated in Texas back on June 19, 1865.

"Not only are we here for jubilation, but we also are here to learn. You know, why we were in bondage, why we are out of bondage, what we can do from here?" said Lee Dawson Jr., vendor chair and co-chair of Juneteenth Central Texas.

The celebrations started with a parade through East Austin ending at Rosewood and Boggy Creek Park with a festival.

Dawson Jr. says this celebration is meant to bring people together.

"It's great to be out here with all the different people. It's all different races that are out here to be able to come together to show that we have unity and that we can all be together as one. If we can do this all year long, we'll be a great, great nation," he said.

With different vendors, food, and music filling every inch of the park, Dawson Jr. says it feels good to be able to celebrate such an important holiday with his family and the people of Central Texas.

"Juneteenth, for me, is to be with my family and be able to spend time with him, to show him what we can do as a race, and as far as coming out and being able to have fun, music, dance, parade, food, everything that you would want out here," said Dawson Jr.