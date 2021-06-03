Jury trials to resume soon in Hays County courts

Jury trials are set to resume soon in Hays County courts for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Court jury trials will resume on Monday, June 7 and Courts-at-law jury trials will begin on July 6. Officials say that new health and safety standards will be in place.

"It is important that we ensure the health and safety of litigants, attorneys, visitors, court staff, judges, and any other individual entering the buildings housing the courts," said Judge Gary Steel, who serves as the Local Administrative District Judge.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

As part of the standards and in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive orders, face coverings will be optional but encouraged. Social distancing will be consistent with guidelines from the CDC.

"Protective protocols may be required for: hearings on objections or motions related to proceedings, communication protocols, summoning jurors," Steel said.

Each judge will require the respective parties to communicate with the court if any participant in a jury proceeding has tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 30 days, currently has COVID-19 symptoms, or has recent known exposure to COVID-19.

"Judges may permit witnesses to testify remotely via videoconference, especially if the individual has symptoms or a recent positive test for COVID-19, has been recently exposed, or is vulnerable to contracting COVID-19," Steel said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Vulnerable populations are individuals over age 65 and individuals with underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised.

Jurors who believe they meet one or more of these criteria may contact the District Clerk’s Office at 512-393-7660 to be excused. This includes teleconferencing, hybrid teleconferencing, or an in-person proceeding in a limited access courtroom.

Judges may limit the use of physical or paper exhibits/evidence where reasonable by converting the exhibit/evidence to a digital form as well as limiting the passing and shared use of microphones during the jury proceeding.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK