Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

Austin police officer Justin Berry has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Berry's term is set to expire on August 30, 2027. Abbott's office announced the appointment August 5.

The commission's mission, according to its website, is to "establish and enforce standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel."

Berry recently ran for Texas State House District 19, but lost the Republican nomination to former Austin City Council member Ellen Troxclair. Berry is also among 19 Austin law enforcement officers indicted last February and accused of using excessive force on anti-police brutality protesters in 2020.

Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon of Kingwood to the Commission.

The TCOLE comprises nine members: three members of the public, three law enforcement chief executive officers, and three line personnel from law enforcement agencies at the time of their appointment.