U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's luggage stolen in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Published  April 26, 2024 9:34am CDT
Thieves swiped the bags from Rep. Adam Schiff's car while it sat in a San Francisco parking garage.

BURLINGAME, Calif. - Thieves broke into the car of U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff, who was in San Francisco for an event – forcing a change of plans, specifically his attire, for one of his events.

Schiff's car was in a downtown parking garage on Thursday when his luggage was stolen. 

In a photo provided by Schiff's PR agent, Schiff spoke at a campaign event in Burlingame at Ristorante Rocca dressed more casually than his guests, who were in suits and ties.

His other clothes were in that stolen luggage. 

Schiff is a Democratic California congressman running for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat. 

He will face Republican Steve Garvey in the November election. 


 