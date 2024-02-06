Murder victim's loved ones address his killer in court

After Gavin Roberts pleaded guilty to the murder of Justin Haden, Haden's family and friends made their victim impact statements Tuesday.

Roberts' trial was scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 5, but he took a plea deal and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

"You wronged my family. You really shouldn't have done that," Austin Haden said.

Justin Haden was last seen alive on Nov. 1, 2022. An arrest affidavit says video showed Haden and Roberts going into Haden's apartment on Halloween night.

Roberts left the next day struggling with a plastic bin with a suitcase on top.

Seventeen days later, Roberts called Austin police from Colorado and said he was with Haden on Halloween night, but said he didn't know where he was.

A week and a half later, police say Roberts admitted to stabbing Haden and told them where to find the body.

"No one believes you that it was self-defense. No one believes the different stories that you told," Allison Jetton, a neighbor of the Haden family, said.

Haden's family and friends say he was a positive, giving person, and cooking was his passion, but that may have led to his demise.

"He loved his white chef's suit and cooking, and he loved the word charcuterie and all the things you put on the plate before you eat dinner. I'm pretty sure he cooked for you, Mr. Roberts," Robin Guion, Justin's aunt, said.

"I have no doubt that when you were evicted and living in your car, and he offered you a place to stay in his home, it was the same model that he learned from his parents to take care of others," Jetton said.

"He had a big heart and a big smile. A word of encouragement to everyone," Gail MacDonald, who was the event coordinator at Justin's apartment complex, said.

As loved ones remember Haden, they also spoke directly to Roberts.

"Unfortunately, I've come to realize that sometimes there's just true evil that exists in this world, and I believe that you, Gavin Roberts, personified this. You live in my nightmares," Katie McCormack, Justin's aunt said.

"Your meaning in my life is the equivalent to the meaning that I may have towards a pile of chafe," Fred Haden, Justin's father, said.

Haden's family says they're grateful for everyone's role in the justice system.

"Mr. Roberts hasn't seen the end of things. I think that there may be certain negligent homicide, civil motions filed and so on," Fred said.

Leslie Andrews Booker, Roberts' attorney, says they've been continually working to resolve the case and came to an agreement with the state over the weekend.

"Mr. Roberts has always taken responsibility for what happened with Justin. He confessed, he had written the family an apology note, so we're glad that is now over," she said. "Mr. Roberts really did not want to take the family through a trial and never has, has always wanted to work the case out."