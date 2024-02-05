Man pleads guilty to 2022 murder near Domain

The murder trial of Gavin Roberts was originally supposed to begin on Monday, Feb. 5 in Austin, however, he pleaded guilty instead.

Roberts was going to be tried for the murder of Justin Haden, and instead took a plea deal.

Haden was last seen alive in the early morning hours on Nov. 1, 2022.

MORE: Murder suspect reveals new details in stabbing death of Justin Haden: Affidavit

An arrest affidavit said video showed Haden and Roberts going into Haden's apartment on Halloween night. Roberts left the next day struggling with a plastic bin with a suitcase on top.

Seventeen days later, Roberts called Austin police from Colorado and said he was with Haden on Halloween night, but said he didn't know where he was.

MORE: Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD

A week and a half later, police said Roberts admitted to stabbing Haden and told them where to find the body.

Roberts was sentenced to 50 years in prison.