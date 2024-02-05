Man pleads guilty to 2022 murder near Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The murder trial of Gavin Roberts was originally supposed to begin on Monday, Feb. 5 in Austin, however, he pleaded guilty instead.
Roberts was going to be tried for the murder of Justin Haden, and instead took a plea deal.
Haden was last seen alive in the early morning hours on Nov. 1, 2022.
An arrest affidavit said video showed Haden and Roberts going into Haden's apartment on Halloween night. Roberts left the next day struggling with a plastic bin with a suitcase on top.
Seventeen days later, Roberts called Austin police from Colorado and said he was with Haden on Halloween night, but said he didn't know where he was.
A week and a half later, police said Roberts admitted to stabbing Haden and told them where to find the body.
Roberts was sentenced to 50 years in prison.