Juvenile crime ring in Cedar Park: Multiple arrests for series of burglaries

The Brief Cedar Park PD Major Crimes Unit dismantles juvenile crime ring Multiple juveniles arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries



The Cedar Park Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has successfully identified and arrested multiple juveniles responsible for a series of organized criminal acts across Central Texas.

The backstory:

The investigation began in early October when MCU detectives responded to two separate burglaries in Cedar Park in which numerous suspects used stolen vehicles to crash through storefronts and steal large quantities of merchandise.

Surveillance operations and digital evidence, including social media posts displaying stolen property and firearms equipped with machine gun conversion devices, linked the individuals to other burglary sprees in Pflugerville, Austin, and Williamson County.

On October 29, 2025, CPPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, in partnership with Central Texas Regional SWAT (CTRS), executed search warrants at the Booker T. Washington Apartment Complex in Austin, resulting in multiple arrests.

14 additional Directives to Apprehend have since been issued for juveniles connected to the burglaries and organized criminal activity.

What they're saying:

"These are not petty offenders, these are armed, organized, and dangerous juveniles who have repeatedly shown a willingness to use violence," said Major Crimes Section Lieutenant Justin Miller in a news release.

"The exceptional work of our Major Crimes Unit prevented further harm to our community and beyond," Miller added.

By the numbers:

Cedar Park PD says the coordinated investigation, with the help of the Austin ISD Police Department, uncovered a dangerous network of juveniles involved in aggravated assaults, firearm thefts, armed vehicle theft, and a string of "smash-and-grab" burglaries targeting local vape and liquor stores.

Some of these suspects have violent criminal histories, including weapon charges and murder.

As a result of the investigation, five juveniles and one adult have been charged with the following offenses:

Juv 1 -- Burglary of a Building (x2), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (x1), Theft of a Firearm (x1)

Juv 2 – Burglary of a Building (x2), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (x1)

Juv 3 – Burglary of a Building (x2), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (x1)

Juv 4 – Burglary of a Building (x2), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (x1)

Juv 5 – Burglary of a Building (x1), Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (x1)

Isiah Escobar was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property (State Jail Felony)

All but one juvenile has been taken into custody.