Juvenile shot at large party in Hutto: police

A juvenile was shot at a large party in a Hutto subdivision overnight.

An 18-year-old was also arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

What we know:

The Hutto Police Department said that just before 12:30 a.m. on June 1, officers were dispatched to a noise complaint about a large party on Phillips Street in the Hutto Parke subdivision.

While officers were responding, the call got updated to shots fired.

911 callers reported people shooting, running and driving away from the area. When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The juvenile was taken by EMS to a local hospital. At least one vehicle and one home were struck during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

An 18-year-old, who was not from Hutto, was arrested on scene for unlawfully carrying a weapon and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what prompted the shooting or if the man arrested was connected to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation into this case remains active.

HPD says it believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call 512-846-2200 or email crimetips@huttotx.gov.

Crime tips may also be sent anonymously via cell phone to HPD by texting the keyword HUTTOPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).