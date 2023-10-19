Juvenile shot near Navarro High School in north Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot near Navarro Early College High School on Thursday.

Police said on Oct. 19, around 1:12 p.m., officers responded to an urgent call at the 1100 block of Fairfield Drive near Navarro Early College High School.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.