Juvenile suspect in custody after Northeast Austin homicide

The Austin Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Northeast Austin.

On May 6, APD says two concerned citizens came to report a homicide that had happened the previous day. They told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old male had shot and killed another 16-year-old male during a drug transaction in the 5200 block of Tower Trail.

APD says the suspect drove the victim in the victim’s vehicle in Harker Heights. The suspect placed the victim in the trunk of the vehicle and then abandoned the vehicle.

Homicide detectives notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which located the vehicle and the victim, who was later identified as Rigo Dominguez.

Homicide detectives were able to positively identify the 16-year-old suspect and obtain a murder warrant for his arrest. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on May 6 in the 1600 block of E. Parmer Lane and booked into Gardner-Betts Juvenile Detention Facility for the murder warrant.

An autopsy determined the official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of death was a homicide.

This is Austin’s 30th homicide of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.