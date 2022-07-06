America’s largest indoor waterpark is in Round Rock, Texas

Looking for a different way to cool off with your family this summer? Head to Round Rock and check out America's largest indoor water park!

Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a water park resort with world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences, a thrilling theme park, and a state-of-the-art convention center.

The Round Rock resort is Kalahari’s first foray into Texas and the Southwest market.

The water park resort also has an indoor theme park experience called Tom Foolerys Adventure Park. The indoor theme park offers thrill rides, a ropes course, climbing walls, an indoor zip line, bowling, laser tag, and a large arcade.

When it's time to dry off, or you just want to up the thrill level, this adventurous park will have just what you need, according to Kalahari Resorts Round Rock.

You can add access to the park to your stay or purchase day passes.

With one, two, and three-bedroom entertainment suites, Kalahari has accommodations to fit any size family plus admission to the indoor water park is included for all registered guests.

Guests can also pamper themselves at the full-service Spa Kalahari or dine at one of the resort’s four signature restaurants: Double Cut Steak House, the surf and turf destination, Cinco Niños, a Mexican and tequila bar, Sortino’s Italian Kitchen for pizza, pasta and more, or B-Lux Grill & Bar for burgers and shakes.