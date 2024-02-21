Kansas City Chiefs’ nutritionist breaks down what team eats

Hungry to know what the Kansas City Chiefs eat in a day?

Celebrity nutritionist Leslie Bonci recently revealed what the team’s pre-game meals are and how much they eat in a given day.

In an interview with BetKansas, Bonci said fans shouldn’t assume the players, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, eat 10,000 calories each day.

How much do the Chiefs eat?

"When we are looking at football players, don’t assume they eat 10,000 calories a day because they don’t," Bonci shared. "In general, QBs like Patrick Mahomes eat, at the most, 3,000 calories a day, and not everyone eats five times a day."

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs leads a huddle prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (C Expand

According to 2021’s statistics report by the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Europe and North America consumed the most calories in 2021, averaging about 3,500 calories per day.

She also noted that the calorie intake also depends on the particular player.

"Some players don’t have an appetite in the mornings and aren’t necessarily eating a lot at lunch because they’re training," she continued.

What do the Chiefs eat?

Bonci revealed that a lot of the guys on the team love fish, BBQ, and breakfast foods.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a superstition, but players are creatures of habit and there are some that like breakfast foods even if it’s on a night game because that’s their comfort food," she said, adding, "They want an egg sandwich, pancakes, a waffle or French Toast."

During the week, meals usually consist of fish and chicken. Red meat comes in third.

"For our team, they practice after lunch, so they typically don’t eat an enormous lunch because it doesn’t feel good when you have to practice on the field after eating a large volume of food," Bonci revealed. "More likely, they do eat breakfast before 8:30, lunch is between 12-1 p.m. and then they’re on the field at 1 pm. so they have options to come back up into the cafeteria and get something after practice."

She said some people make the mistake and eat too much and they don’t feel good on the field.

She added, "Once you try that, you learn your lesson really fast."

In terms of sweet treats, she said most players do that on their own personal time, since desserts are not put out regularly.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.