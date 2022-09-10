Karen Bass says two guns stolen from her house during break in

article

Rep. Karen Bass said her Los Angeles home was broken into last night and two firearms were stolen.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor against developer Rick Caruso, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced," added Bass, a Democratic congresswoman who represents an area west and southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department' Media Relations Section did not have any immediate information about the crime when contacted. It is unclear if they are searching for any suspects.

It is also unclear who the guns were registered under.

In a mayoral debate, hosted by FOX 11 earlier this year, Bass said she felt ‘10 out of 10 safe’ when walking around LA.