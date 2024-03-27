Katt Williams predicted Diddy would be exposed in 2024

On Monday, the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, and one person who predicted the music mogul would be exposed is none other than comedian, Katt Williams.

"All these big deviants are catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you’re Diddy, or whoever…TD Jakes, all lies will be exposed," Williams said in his interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay released earlier this year. "Anyone who takes it the wrong way knows why they take it the wrong way."

Throughout the nearly three-hour podcast, Williams mentioned how he’s maintained his integrity in his career.

"I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times," Williams said. "P.Diddy be wanting to party. And you’ve got to tell him ‘no.’ I did."

While the homes were raided, the Department of Homeland Security hasn’t named Diddy as the focus of the investigation. His LA home is registered to Bad Boys Films and one of his daughters.

On Tuesday, Diddy released the following statement through his attorney, Aaron Dyer:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The federal investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.

