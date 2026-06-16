Kayakers, roaring waters return to Barton Creek Greenbelt after heavy downpour

The Brief Roaring waters were seen in the Barton Creek Greenbelt after heavy rain in Central Texas The Austin area saw over three inches of rain, leading to rising water levels Kayakers spoke on the whitewaters



Heavy rainfall across Central Texas has led to some major transformations of Austin waterways.

Spots like the Barton Creek Greenbelt have reached levels not seen in years.

What they're saying:

On Monday, the Austin area saw over three inches of rainfall, leading to rising water levels and a makeover for areas that have long been dry.

"Honestly, it's exciting. You know, we're all used to it being bone dry. As an Austinite, you know, there used to be white water all the time as a kid here. So, it's beautiful," said Nic Bickford, as she stood near The Flats along the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

She was one of many who came to visit the area after Monday’s downpour, as water could be seen roaring along the banks.

"It's been, like, over five years since it's this full, and I think it's amazing. My dogs and I go out here a lot and just hike, but it's usually really rocky and things," said Kezia Raley.

She took Tuesday as an opportunity to float down the waterway, as her friends used nothing but the current to guide them downstream.

"Oh, really fast. My friends and I have been all around it, and it’s been crazy," said Kezia when asked how fast the waters were moving.

Further away at Campbell’s Hole, another group was seen using tubes to navigate downstream, while kayakers wasted no time taking advantage of the roaring waters.

"Being a Texas Whitewater kayaker, you kind of have to wait just for the rain and try to catch it as fast as you can," says Justin Shinn, who took up kayaking in Central Texas roughly a year ago.

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"I have never experienced anything like that with that much water inside of Barton creek. It was amazing. Just so many rivers that have been bone dry for years and with all the rain they've just been running like wildfire," Shinn added.

Those fast-moving waters were seen across Central Texas, including further south at the Guadalupe River State Park. On Tuesday, all trails remained closed. River access was reopened, but visitors were strongly encouraged to avoid the water due to its high levels, fast flowing water, and the potential for debris.

Back in Austin, high levels at Onion Creek kept several trails closed as water could be seen engulfing crossings. While some have been eager to hit the water, the conditions have left others more hesitant to take a dip.

"I would personally wait at least a week before getting in the water. Just with all the runoff contamination, you know, we have got all sorts of different bacteria in the water passing through right now, so it's not super safe to swim in," said Bickford when asked if she would be dipping into the Greenbelt’s waters.

That was the message also being echoed by the City of Austin, which in a social media post warned of conditions along the Greenbelt.

"Yes, there is water in the creek after last night's rain. However, creek levels are high and unpredictable. Water recreation is not advised because of the dangerous water levels, water speed, and polluted storm water runoff."

Even for kayakers like Justin Shinn, he urges caution before someone attempts to navigate the Greenbelt.

"You have got to leave your pride on the bank. Don't try to make yourself look cool. You know, like, safety is first. And if you walk around the rapid and wait for your friends, then that's fine," said Shinn. "That route is not for newcomers. There were a bunch of river-wide blockages of just mangled trees, branches, trash. The rocks too. You have to watch out for all the big rocks. You should be well aware of what you're getting yourself into, know how the water works and have a good safety team."

But whether in the water or not, many are just happy to see the water once again flowing at an Austin staple.

"We have some of the old hippies. I've been seeing a lot of old Austinites. So that made my heart happy as an Austinite myself. It's beautiful, it's glorious. Be careful with the water but enjoy it," said Bickford.