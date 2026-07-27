Texas Rangers seeking man released on bond prematurely after NW Austin arrest

article

The Brief San Antonio home invasion suspect released on bond prematurely in Travis County He was arrested in NW Austin after a brief vehicle, foot pursuit He was released before additional felony warrants were received from Bexar County



The Texas Rangers are looking for a man released on bond prematurely in Travis County after he and three others were arrested in connection with a San Antonio home invasion.

21-year-old Rodney Robinson III is at large and is a suspect in a June 15 home invasion in northeast San Antonio.

Timeline:

In June, the Texas Rangers began helping the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in finding Robinson.

The Rangers' investigation included hits from automated license plate readers (ALPRs) on a car linked to Robinson, which led investigators to an apartment complex in Northwest Austin near RM 2222 and McNeil Drive.

On July 8, at around 12:45 p.m., the Rangers and Texas DPS special agents saw Robinson and another person drive away from the complex in that car.

DPS troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Robinson allegedly refused to stop, leading troopers on a short vehicle pursuit. Troopers were able to immobilize his car, and Robinson began to flee on foot, according to the Texas Rangers.

Troopers finally apprehended Robinson by deploying a taser, and he was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and other outstanding warrants for evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession.

His passenger, 23-year-old Devion Sommers, was also arrested on an outstanding murder charge and two other charges, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

A few hours after that, the Texas Rangers SWAT team executed a search warrant on a third-floor apartment at the complex. However, two more suspects tried to flee by climbing down the exterior balcony.

21-year-old Nehemiah Pratt and 19-year-old Kentrell Guillory were taken into custody on charges of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Guillory also had an outstanding warrant for murder from Louisiana.

Authorities recovered 11 firearms and illegal drugs from both the car and the apartment.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Texas Rangers)

Dig deeper:

While three of the suspects remain in custody, Robinson was released on bond before additional felony warrants connected to the home invasion were issued out of Bexar County.

Bond had been set at $10,000 for the evading arrest charge from his Travis County arrest.

He is 5'10", about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodney Robinson (Texas Rangers)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so if you encounter him, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via iWatchTexas.org or the iWatchTexas mobile app.