Kelley Reeves Athletic Complex stopping vaccinations early due to weather

Vaccination operations at the Kelley Reeves Athletic Complex will be shut down at 1 p.m. today, or earlier, due to the slight risk of severe storms in the area.

Officials say that all Thursday appointments are being moved to Monday.

"Due to impending unsafe weather conditions, we are moving today's 1p-8p appointments to the exact same time Monday, April 19th," Family Hospital Systems explained in a Facebook post. "For example, if your appointment today is at 5:45 pm, your appointment will be moved to Monday at 5:45 pm."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Hill Country until 3 pm, according to Zack Shields. The Storm Prediction Center also has areas from Austin to parts of the Hill Country under a slight risk of severe storms.

Advertisement

Large hail is the main threat with the storms followed by lightning and brief strong winds.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.