Most of Central Texas under slight risk of severe storms

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Hill Country until 3 pm. The Storm Prediction Center also has areas from Austin to parts of the Hill Country under a slight risk of severe storms.

Large hail is the main threat with the storms followed by lightning and brief strong winds.

Gillespie, Blanco, Llano, Burnet, San Saba, and Mason Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m.

The storms will enter the Hill Country first late in the morning and early afternoon. They will then start to impact the I-35 corridor in the middle of the afternoon.

Stay weather aware