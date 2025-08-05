Ken Paxton will ask court to vacate seats of Democrats who do not return by Friday

article

The Brief Ken Paxton is asking the courts to rule that Democrats abandoned their offices when they left the state Sunday. At least 50 Democrats left the state in an attempt to prevent the passage of a new congressional map. Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows ordered Democrats to return to the chamber by 1 p.m. Friday.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will ask for a court ruling to vacate the seats of Democratic lawmakers who do not return to Austin by Friday.

At least 50 Democrats from the Texas House have left the state in an attempt to prevent the passage of a new congressional map.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows gave members until Friday to return to Austin after the House failed to reach a quorum Tuesday. The House was adjourned until 1 p.m. Friday.

What they're saying:

"Democrats have abandoned their offices by fleeing Texas, and a failure to respond to a call of the House constitutes a dereliction of their duty as elected officials," Paxton said. "Starting Friday, any rogue lawmakers refusing to return to the House will be held accountable for vacating their office."

In 2021, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the Texas Constitution allows for quorum breaks, but also allows for consequences to bring members back.

On several radio shows, Paxton said the process of removing lawmakers who broke quorum would be a lengthy process and that he wasn't sure if it was possible because it hasn't been tried.

"It might be a way to take existing members out of their positions if they fail to show up to perform their duties," Paxton said on the Glen Beck Program Tuesday.

Ultimately, it would be for the courts to decide if lawmakers abandoned their offices, which would lead to special elections to fill those seats.

Paxton told Beck that he believed the House could move forward without special elections even if lawmakers were removed.

"I think it'll change the quorum," Paxton said. "If you have less members, your quorum numbers change."