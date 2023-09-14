Kendra Scott Creative Center opens at Dell Children's Medical Center

The Kendra Scott Creative Center is celebrating its grand opening today at Dell Children's Medical Center. The inaugural event space will offer a home base for Child Life Specialists, Dell Children's TV and art therapies.

This opening was made possible by a pledge from the brand who has been a supporter of Dell Children’s since 2014.

"We wanted to create the Kendra Scott Creative Center at Dell Children’s to offer a space that helps normalize the hospital experience for both children and their families. The room is full of color and joy and was intentionally designed," said Kendra Scott, Founder and Executive Chairwoman of the namesake brand.

"This space will help advance and enhance the programming and events offered by the hospital and Child Life Specialists. Although this is the first room of its kind, we plan to launch more within pediatric hospitals throughout the country in the future."

The hospital's certified Child Life Specialists are healthcare professionals who help children and families navigate the process of illness, injury, disability, trauma, or hospitalization.

The Kendra Scott Creative Center will also act as a home for Dell Children’s TV, the hospital’s owned streaming service, as well as creative arts and music therapies, all of which are intended to aid in the healing process for children and their families during their stay.

The Creative Center will host all of Kendra Scott’s pediatric initiatives at Dell Children’s, including the Kendra Cares creative arts program that brings the magic and joy of the brand’s unique Color Bar® to pediatric hospitals across the country.

The warm and cheery room features interactive puzzles and critters on the wall as well as a kitchen space that makes the center feel more like a home than a hospital room.

"We are honored and inspired by Kendra Scott’s passionate commitment to our pediatric healthcare community. Her profound compassion for our patients, families and caregivers is felt in every Kendra Cares Color Bar® Activation, store give back event and through the establishment of the Kendra Scott Creative Center on our Mueller Campus," said Susan Hewlitt, Dell Children’s Foundation Executive Director.

"As Dell Children’s Medical Center exists to care for all children in need, we are grateful to our partners like Kendra Scott, who help make our mission possible. Kendra Scott’s philanthropic investment in our mission has enabled our Child Life and Expressive Therapies program to grow and now has dedicated an incredible space for our patients and families to enjoy while they heal," said Michael Wiggins, Dell Children’s President.