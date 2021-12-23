Kerr County care worker arrested for sexual assault of a child

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says a care worker has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child. 30-year-old Alexandra Galindo was taken into custody for her alleged actions at Hill Country Youth Ranch.

Officials say the investigation began on November 26 when KCSO patrol deputies responded to the ranch to investigate a report of a staff member having alleged inappropriate contact with child victims that reside on the ranch. The investigation led to the identification of Galindo.

Galindo was a direct care "house parent", which is a live-in supervisor. She lived in a cabin for children that are living full time and going to school at Hill Country Youth Ranch, for the past three years. Officials say they discovered digital evidence of Galindo having a romantic and sexual relationship with at least two children between the ages of 13-15 years old. Digital evidence was also uncovered showing inappropriate non-sexual relationships with multiple other children where she was providing alcohol, nicotine vape pens, and narcotics to the children.

Booking photo of Alexandra Galindo courtesy Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony, was issued and Galindo was arrested in Tom Green County. Galindo posted $30,000 bond and the investigation continued.

KCSO says it uncovered more evidence and after further investigation it chose to seek a separate warrant for the offense of sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony. The warrant was issued, and Galindo was taken into custody without incident on a $100,000 bond.

Galindo was extradited back to Kerr County and remains in custody pending the completion of the investigation.

