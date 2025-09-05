Kerr County crime spree: Man arrested for stealing UTVs, trailers and vehicles

article

The Brief Man arrested in Kerr County for crime spree Marcus Taylor is accused of stealing multiple UTVs, trailers and vehicles over a four-day period



The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man in connection to a four-day crime spree of thefts of UTVs, trailers and vehicles.

The backstory:

Officials say the spree began on August 23 and lasted until August 27.

34-year-old Marcus Taylor was identified as a person of interest in multiple cases. Prior to the theft reports, Taylor was wanted on unrelated warrants.

What happened on August 26

KCSO says that while on patrol in the early morning hours of August 26th, deputies located a Polaris Ranger being driven without headlights on Highway 16 south.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect drove off the highway and ultimately fled on foot, evading arrest. The UTV was determined to have been stolen from a local business that morning.

Later that morning, Taylor was seen by a patrol deputy in the area. When the deputy tried to make contact, the suspect again fled.

KCSO personnel called for drone support, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, and a K9 tracking dog.

While searching for the suspect on foot and by air, deputies were called to a residence in the area where a homeowner had reported someone driving a UTV on her property. Soon after, deputies located the UTV abandoned in the 100 block of Valley Oaks Dr.

Later in the day on August 26th, a Kerr County Sheriff's Office Investigator located a UTV in the 100 block of China Street in Center Point. Upon trying to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle fled southbound on Farm Road 480 then went off-road through fences and private property.

The UTV was later found on private property rolled over and abandoned. A search of the area by deputies with drones and another K9 was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

What happened on August 28

On August 28, 2025, deputies were called to a church in the 100 Block of Valley View Drive and took a report about the burglary of a church building.

Security footage found in the area led investigators to believe the same suspect was again responsible.

By the numbers:

Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Special Investigation Division Investigators were able to determine that Taylor was on a property in the 300 Block of Loyal Valley and soon after took him into custody for the prior warrants.

These include:

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4g>200g $50,000 bond

Off bond Evading Arrest/Detention - $2,500 bond

Theft >$100<$750 enhanced - $2,000 bond

Municipal traffic warrants.

On August 29, 2025 Taylor was also charged with 2nd degree felony theft - $125,000 bond, and Burglary of a building - $25,000 bond

Items stolen and recovered during this investigation include a Buick automobile, Kubota UTV, utility trailer, USPS mail from more than 10 addresses, and more than $50,000 in property recovered from the church burglary, and two additional UTVs from other jurisdictions.

The total value of recovered items in this case is approximately $100,000.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased to have this suspect off the streets, and to see the end of his one-man crime spree," said Sheriff Larry L. Leitha.

"The people of Kerr County should be secure in their homes, properties, and businesses, and we’re submitting multiple strong cases against Mr. Taylor to prosecutors. Property crime affects our community and standard of living. No matter the scale, we will continue bring offenders to accountability," Leitha added.