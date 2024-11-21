Kerrville man arrested after 5-month narcotics investigation

article

A five-month-long investigation ended on Tuesday with the arrest of a 23-year-old Kerrville man.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the assistance of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, reported the investigation started with information about the 23-year-old selling narcotics to people in Gillespie County.

Undercover investigators were able to buy drugs from the man in Gillespie County.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man and on Tuesday, Nov. 19, he was found at a home in Kerrville on Tomahawk Lane.

During a search of his home, investigators found more than three pounds of marijuana, 196 grams of concentrated THC, a large sum of cash, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and ledgers with months of illicit narcotics sales.

The man was arrested and taken to the Kerr County Jail where additional criminal charges are pending.

The man's name was not released by law enforcement officials.