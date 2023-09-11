Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Monday morning.

According to TMZ, Porter is accused of hitting his girlfriend and putting his hands around her neck at the Millennium Hotel in New York where they were staying.

The woman claims Porter struck her multiple times during the altercation. She was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

TMZ reports that Porter's girlfriend was upset over how long he stayed out earlier in the night, so she locked the doors to keep him from entering their room when he got back.

The report added that KPJ eventually got into the room with help from hotel security, and that's when the altercation ensued.

Porter is in New York jail on assault and strangulation charges.