Kidde recalls smoke alarms, combination carbon monoxide detectors over risk of alert failure

Kidde, a smoke alarm manufacturer, is recalling as many as 226,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms following an alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) which said the detectors could fail to alert consumers of imminent fire threats.



These alarms can range in price from $10 and $70. They are normally sold at stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department and hardware stores. Customers could have also purchased them on Amazon, according to Kidde.

So far, seven models have been recalled including the series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms, according to Kidde and the CPSC.



Consumers can also detect if their alarms are part of the recall if they contain a TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" logo printed on them.

Diagram of Kidde alarms impacted in recall. (Kidde)

So far no injuries have been reported related to the impacted alarms, the CPSC said.



Kidde is encouraging customers to contact them in order to obtain a free replacement.



"At Kidde, the safety of our customers is our top priority. We have identified a potential product safety issue related to TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. As a result, and in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC"), we are voluntarily recalling these alarms," the company said.



In order to file a claim, consumers can contact Kidde by calling their support center line at 1-844-796-9972 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

