Killeen Fire Captain killed in crash after welcoming his 5th child

The Brief Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III killed in Mother's Day crash Captain Taylor had left an Austin hospital after welcoming his 5th child. Taylor had been with Killeen Fire Department since 2014



Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III was killed in a crash on Mother's Day.

The backstory:

Captain Taylor had just left an Austin hospital after welcoming his fifth child and was on his way to pick up his other children when the crash happened.

Officials say Taylor's vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle that was reportedly speeding.

An Austin Police Department unit was nearby when the crash happened and was able to render aid until emergency services arrived, but Captain Taylor died at the scene.

What they're saying:

The City of Killeen released a statement on social media calling Taylor a "highly respected and decorated of our Fire Department, serving since 2014 and most recently assigned to the Training Division."

"Captain Taylor was known for his dedication, leadership, and countless deployments with Texas A&M Task Force 1 and TIFMAS. He will be remembered not only for his service, but for the impact he made on those around him."

What's next:

The driver of the vehicle that hit Taylor's vehicle was taken to jail. No word on what charges the driver will face.

The City of Killeen says updates on services for Taylor and ways to support Taylor's family will be shared soon.